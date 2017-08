1st Circ. Affirms Dismissal Of Sarepta Securities Suit

Law360, New York (August 22, 2017, 7:13 PM EDT) -- The First Circuit on Tuesday upheld the dismissal of a putative securities class action against drugmaker Sarepta Therapeutics Inc., saying that despite five tries, the plaintiffs failed to plead a “cogent inference of scienter” that the company misled investors over the possibility of government approval for its muscular dystrophy drug eteplirsen.



The appeals court agreed with a Massachusetts federal court that Sarepta had not overegged the pudding when it announced the “obviously good news” that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration would consider a new drug...

