Doc In Hysterectomy Suit Can't Contest Award, 3rd Circ. Hears

Law360, New York (August 23, 2017, 2:44 PM EDT) -- The husband of a deceased hysterectomy patient has told the Third Circuit that the patient’s surgeon cannot contest a 2014 New Jersey state court judgment against him and move the case to federal court, saying he failed to respond to the suit for over two years and that his claim to be a federal employee has no merit.



Anthony Campbell, who accused Dr. Hassan Frinjari of lacerating his wife Peggy Campbell’s aorta while removing her uterus, told the Third Circuit that a New Jersey federal court...

To view the full article, register now.