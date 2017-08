Science No Salve For J&J In Talc Cases, $417M Verdict Shows

Law360, Los Angeles (August 22, 2017, 11:45 PM EDT) -- Johnson & Johnson's $417 million loss in the first California jury trial over the alleged link between its talcum products and ovarian cancer, following a string of defeats in Missouri, highlights the drugmaker's uphill battle in using science to try and convince emotional jurors it hasn't lied to consumers.



A Los Angeles jury on Monday awarded $417 million to plaintiff Eva Echeverria, finding her daily application of J&J’s Johnson’s Baby Powder to her genital area for decades was the cause of her terminal ovarian cancer —...

To view the full article, register now.