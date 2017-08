BigLaw Associate's Husband Denies Insider-Trading Charges

Law360, New York (August 22, 2017, 6:29 PM EDT) -- Massachusetts Institute of Technology scientist Fei Yan denied insider-trading charges Tuesday before U.S. District Judge Katherine B. Forrest, who inquired about the defendant's wife — a suspended Linklaters associate from whom Yan is accused of soaking up secret merger information.



Yan, a citizen of China, was arrested July 12 in Cambridge, Massachusetts. His $500,000 bail was continued by Judge Forrest at Tuesday's arraignment.



“Mr. Yan maintains his innocence,” said defense counsel Joshua D. Kirshner of Brafman & Associates PC.



Yan is accused of two securities fraud counts...

