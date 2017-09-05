Expert Analysis

8 Ways To Avoid Inter Partes Review Estoppel

By Michael Guo and Matthew Kreeger September 5, 2017, 12:43 PM EDT

Law360, New York (September 5, 2017, 12:43 PM EDT) -- Inter partes review has become an enormously popular method of challenging patents. One important downside of filing for IPR, however, is that, if the petitioner loses, it faces an estoppel that could prevent it from raising invalidity defenses in the future. The scope of that estoppel remains unclear. When the America Invents Act established IPR five years ago, most practitioners expected that broad estoppel would apply to preclude a losing petitioner from later asserting almost any prior art invalidity grounds based on patents or printed publications....
