Runners Sue Organizer Over Canceled Washington Marathon

Law360, New York (August 23, 2017, 2:18 PM EDT) -- A marathon organizer is facing a proposed class action in Oregon federal court by a race participant alleging that the company misled registrants by canceling the September event in Vancouver, Washington, and telling runners they would not receive a full refund of their registration fees.



In his Aug. 19 complaint, Vancouver USA Marathon registrant and Oregon resident Cory Bradley said Energy Events LLC falsely advertised to race participants that paying the registration fee would allow them to attend the event, which was scheduled to be held...

