$1.5M Award Confirmed In US-Spain Telecom Dispute

Law360, New York (August 23, 2017, 5:41 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge rejected a telecom company’s assertion that the arbitrator who ordered it to pay $1.5 million to a Spanish satellite operator should have been removed from the case, calling the argument meritless and adopting a magistrate judge’s recommendation that the award be confirmed.



Federal Judge Kathleen M. Williams on Aug. 20 accepted the magistrate judge’s ruling that the International Chamber of Commerce did not err when it appointed Josef Fröhlingsdorf as an arbitrator in the dispute over a satellite lease agreement between Florida-based...

To view the full article, register now.