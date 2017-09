Howard & Howard Bolsters Las Vegas Office With IP Litigator

Law360, New York (September 11, 2017, 4:37 PM EDT) -- Howard & Howard Attorneys PLLC has bolstered its Las Vegas office with the addition of a former Lewis Roca Rothgerber Christie LLP attorney who specializes in intellectual property litigation, entertainment law and commercial litigation.



Jonathan W. Fountain joined the firm as a senior attorney on Aug. 15, he told Law360 in an emailed statement on Monday. The firm announced his arrival on Aug. 22.



Fountain said he was attracted to the firm by several things.



“First, the firm is very entrepreneurial and lawyers actively collaborate to...

