GAO Urges DOD To Step Up Efforts On Foreign Military Sales

Law360, Nashville (August 23, 2017, 4:49 PM EDT) -- Despite improvement over time, the U.S. Department of Defense is still falling short of its performance goals for processing purchase requests made under the Foreign Military Sales program, the U.S. Government Accountability Office said in a report Tuesday.



While its numbers have broadly improved over the past few years, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency is still not meeting two of its three performance metrics for timely processing of FMS deals and is not tracking its performance on the third of those metrics at all, according to...

