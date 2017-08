Sherwin-Williams Pollution Made NJ Residents Sick, Suit Says

Law360, Camden (August 23, 2017, 5:21 PM EDT) -- The Sherwin-Williams Co. was slapped with a putative class action Tuesday alleging contamination from a manufacturing facility it operated for nearly 50 years in southern New Jersey caused a cluster of the area’s residents to develop cancer and other serious medical conditions.



The paint retailer “failed to warn residents and public” about the lead, arsenic and other carcinogens that collected in unsafe levels in the soil and groundwater when the Cleveland, Ohio-based company owned a manufacturing facility in Gibbsboro, New Jersey, from 1930 until 1978, according...

