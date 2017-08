Hyundai Must Face Suit Over Self-Opening Trunk Claims

Law360, Philadelphia (August 23, 2017, 3:51 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge on Tuesday ruled that a consumer accusing Hyundai Motor America of making misleading claims about a self-opening trunk feature across multiple vehicle models had standing to pursue a class action despite owning only one of the vehicle models at issue.



U.S. District Judge C. Darnell Jones II said that uniform representations Hyundai made about its so-called Smart Trunk technology, which was advertised as a hands-free means of completely opening the trunk, across multiple vehicle models allowed Joshua Riaubia to bring a class...

