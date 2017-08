Solar Panel Supplier Urges 2nd Circ. To Affirm $1.3M Award

Law360, New York (August 23, 2017, 8:25 PM EDT) -- The U.S. arm of a Chinese solar power equipment supplier urged the Second Circuit on Tuesday not to upend a district court's confirmation of a $1.3 million arbitration award against an Australian solar installer and its U.S. purchasing agent, saying the appeal simply rehashes previously rejected arguments.



The dispute has its origins in a 2012 deal struck by Trina Solar U.S. Inc. with a Nevada administrative and marketing company called JRC-Services LLC, which had been acting as the agent for the Australian solar panel installer Jasmin...

To view the full article, register now.