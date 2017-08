Trump Expected To Tout Wall, Skip Arpaio Pardon In Ariz.

Law360, New York (August 22, 2017, 7:47 PM EDT) -- President Donald Trump on Tuesday visited the state of Arizona, where he is expected to take a pass on pardoning former Sheriff Joe Arpaio but not on touting his administration’s stances on immigration and the border while holding a campaign-style rally in Phoenix and touring government installations.



White House officials said Tuesday afternoon that Trump was not expected to take action during the trip on Arpaio, a former Maricopa County, Arizona, sheriff who was convicted of criminal contempt last month for violating a court order that...

