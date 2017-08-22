Trump Says He Is Willing To Shut Down Gov't Over Wall

By Kevin Penton

Law360, New York (August 22, 2017, 7:47 PM EDT) -- President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he is willing to shut down the government to get a southern border wall funded and implied that he is still considering pardoning former Sheriff Joe Arpaio.

During a campaign-style rally in Phoenix after an afternoon touring the Yuma sector of the border, Trump said “we’re building a wall on the southern border which is absolutely necessary.”

As the crowd chanted “build the wall!,” Trump promised to push Democrats on funding to move the project forward. “Now the obstructionist Democrats...
