Britain Seeks Dispute Settlement To Exclude EU's Top Court

Law360, London (August 23, 2017, 4:39 PM BST) -- The U.K. government said on Wednesday that it will work constructively with the European Union to arrange to settle legal disputes after Brexit, but said this must happen beyond the “direct jurisdiction” of the European Court of Justice.



The proposals in the government’s latest Brexit paper mark a change in direction since Prime Minister Theresa May pledged to “take back control of our laws." (AP) The government suggested that Brussels can reach agreements with non-EU member states which enable effective enforcement and dispute resolution — and...

