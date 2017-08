Investor Suit Survives Aerospace Co.'s Dismissal Bid

Law360, Washington (August 23, 2017, 6:27 PM EDT) -- An Oregon federal judge Tuesday refused to quash an investor suit accusing a Berkshire Hathaway Inc.-owned aerospace parts manufacturer of failing to disclose risks associated with its sales practices, adopting the recommendation of a U.S. magistrate judge.



U.S. District Judge Michael H. Simon, in an order denying Precision Castparts Corp.’s motion to dismiss investors’ claims that it failed to disclose its reliance on unsustainable sales practices, sided with a June recommendation from U.S. Magistrate Judge Stacie F. Beckerman. According to her, a factfinder could label as material...

To view the full article, register now.