Philly Slams Wells Fargo's Bid To Dodge Lending Bias Suit

Law360, Philadelphia (August 23, 2017, 1:51 PM EDT) -- The city of Philadelphia argued Tuesday that its lawsuit accusing Wells Fargo & Co. of targeting minority borrowers for high-interest loans in violation of the Fair Housing Act adequately alleged that the bank’s purported conduct caused a drop-off in both property values and tax revenue.



The argument comes in response to a motion to dismiss Wells Fargo filed last month claiming that there was no valid way of proving that its alleged lending practices caused the damages the city claims to have suffered as a result...

