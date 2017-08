Wilmington Trust Says Fraud Indictment May Be Tainted

Law360, New York (August 23, 2017, 7:48 PM EDT) -- Wilmington Trust Corp. and four former executives accused of hiding hundreds of millions of dollars’ worth of overdue loans from investors and authorities said Tuesday that the indictment may be based on false grand jury testimony and may need to be dismissed.



The indictment stems from the alleged masking of hundreds of millions of dollars in overdue loans by Wilmington Trust in the midst of the global financial crisis. The U.S. alleges in Delaware federal court that the fraud was committed in an effort to attract...

