Chinese, Russian Officials Urge US To Nix Korea Sanctions

By Daniel Wilson

Law360, Nashville (August 23, 2017, 6:48 PM EDT) -- Chinese and Russian officials pushed back Wednesday against U.S. sanctions imposed on companies accused of supporting North Korean trade, variously describing the sanctions as “unfriendly” and “not helpful” and urging they be withdrawn.

Citing various executive orders and an Aug. 5 United Nations resolution intended to hinder North Korea’s nascent nuclear weapons program, the Office of Foreign Assets Control on Tuesday sanctioned six individuals and 10 entities in China and Russia for allegedly aiding North Korea’s nuclear and ballistic missile programs.

But the unilateral sanctions won’t...
