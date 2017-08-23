Chinese, Russian Officials Urge US To Nix Korea Sanctions
Citing various executive orders and an Aug. 5 United Nations resolution intended to hinder North Korea’s nascent nuclear weapons program, the Office of Foreign Assets Control on Tuesday sanctioned six individuals and 10 entities in China and Russia for allegedly aiding North Korea’s nuclear and ballistic missile programs.
But the unilateral sanctions won’t...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login