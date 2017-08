Houston Atty Nixes Her Starbucks Hot Coffee Suit

Law360, Houston (August 23, 2017, 2:01 PM EDT) -- A Houston attorney who sued Starbucks Corp. on allegations she was badly burned when a cup of hot coffee was spilled on her at a drive-thru was granted a dismissal of her suit Tuesday, but it was unclear if a settlement had been reached.



Katherine Mize, a labor and employment solo practitioner who runs Mize PC, had told the Texas court in a motion to dismiss with prejudice Tuesday that she “no longer desires to prosecute her action against defendants and hereby requests that the court...

To view the full article, register now.