Dakota Access Again Urges Court To Keep Pipeline Operating

Law360, New York (August 23, 2017, 4:30 PM EDT) -- The company behind the controversial Dakota Access pipeline on Tuesday blasted a group of Sioux tribe members' arguments in favor of halting the fully functional pipeline’s operations while the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers works to fix problems with an environmental review, calling them “flawed.”



Dakota Access LLC replied to a brief in which Sara Jumping Eagle and other members of the Standing Rock and Cheyenne River Sioux tribes urged U.S. District Judge James E. Boasberg to vacate the Corps’ decisions allowing the company to construct...

