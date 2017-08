Navy Fleet Commander Ousted After Latest Ship Collision

Law360, Nashville (August 23, 2017, 2:28 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Navy said Wednesday it has relieved the commander of its largest fleet, Vice Adm. Joseph Aucoin, from duty after a deadly crash between a Navy ship and a commercial vessel, saying the service lost confidence in him.



Adm. Scott Swift, the commander of the Navy’s broader Pacific Fleet, relieved Aucoin from command of the Seventh Fleet due to a “loss of confidence in his ability to command,” the Navy said in a brief statement. Rear Adm. Phil Sawyer, who had already been set to...

