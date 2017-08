Ybrant's Ch. 11 Case Booted After Failure To Secure Loan

Law360, New York (August 23, 2017, 4:07 PM EDT) -- Ybrant Media Acquisition Inc., the majority owner of search engine Lycos, saw its bid to reorganize in Chapter 11 dashed Tuesday when a New York bankruptcy judge dismissed its case because the company failed to secure financing to restructure and pay a $37 million arbitral award.



The debtor, a unit of India's Ybrant Digital Ltd., filed for Chapter 11 protection in March 2016 after being ordered to pay a $37 million arbitration award to South Korean technology company Daum Global Holdings Corp. over a failed agreement...

