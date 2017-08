Geffen Playhouse Sued For Age Discrimination And Slander

Law360, San Francisco (August 23, 2017, 4:53 PM EDT) -- The Geffen Playhouse was sued for age discrimination and slander by its longtime artistic director Tuesday, in a superior court case alleging the Los Angeles theater forced him out citing “succession” concerns and told its staff and the media that the decision was mutual.



The lawsuit was filed by Randall Arney, 61, a day after the theater announced it had hired Arney’s replacement — Matt Shakman, 41, a theater, film and TV director whose recent credits include two episodes of Game of Thrones.



Arney alleges in...

