Logitech Customer Says Security Cameras Were Defective

Law360, Springfield (August 23, 2017, 6:34 PM EDT) -- Technology company Logitech, which specializes in webcams and other computer accessories, was hit with a putative class action in Illinois federal court on Tuesday that claims Logitech’s security cameras are prone to failing and the company broke its warranties and actively concealed product failure information from customers.



Illinois resident James Anderson, the named plaintiff, alleges he’s far from alone in the difficulties he experienced with the Logitech security camera system he spent at least $1,000 on. Anderson’s complaint draws from dozens of online comments on Logitech’s...

