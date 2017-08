Pipeline-Tribal Land Row Paused For Settlement Talks

Law360, New York (August 23, 2017, 6:05 PM EDT) -- An Oklahoma federal judge gave a thumbs-up Tuesday to a joint request by Enable Midstream Partners LP and a group of tribal landowners challenging the company’s use of a natural gas pipeline on their property, to pause the dispute for settlement talks.



In a brief order U.S. District Judge Vicki Miles-LaGrange granted the joint motion filed last week in advance of a mediation session slated for Aug. 30. The parties had asked to stay consideration of pending matters in the case and extend the deadline by...

To view the full article, register now.