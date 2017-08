WH Cyber Czar Warns Of Kaspersky Lab's Russian Ties

Law360, New York (August 23, 2017, 9:57 PM EDT) -- White House cybersecurity coordinator Rob Joyce issued a warning earlier this week on the security risks posed by Russian-based Kaspersky Lab software products, saying the Kremlin-tied company could be sharing consumers’ information with Russian agents and that an additional 300,000 cybersecurity experts are needed to properly defend the U.S. from that and other threats.



Joyce's statements were not surprising to cybersecurity experts, who told Law360 on Wednesday that concerns about Kaspersky Lab anti-virus products at a government level have been apparent for a while. The cyber...

To view the full article, register now.