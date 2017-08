White House Advisory Group Urges Action On Cyberthreats

Law360, New York (August 24, 2017, 2:03 PM EDT) -- A White House advisory group issued a warning on the readiness of U.S. cybersecurity infrastructure to handle aggressive cyberattacks, finding that the country is currently in a pre-9/11 situation when it comes to the threat of a massive cyberattack, but the opportunity to prevent such an incident does exist.



Although the resources exist in both government and the private sector to proactively combat cyberthreats, they are not being harnessed effectively, the National Infrastructure Advisory Council said. The group, which is tied to the U.S. Department of...

To view the full article, register now.