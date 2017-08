MGM’s Unequal Detroit Casino Taxes Challenge Revived

Law360, Washington (August 23, 2017, 2:09 PM EDT) -- A Michigan appeals panel on Tuesday revived MGM’s challenge accusing Detroit of taxing the company’s casino at a higher property tax rate than the city’s other two casinos, holding that MGM has properly alleged a “mutual mistake” within the required time frame.



The unpublished opinion sent MGM Grand Detroit LLC back to the Michigan tax tribunal that had tossed the challenge contesting an unspecified tax bill. Tuesday’s decision found that MGM had in fact alleged a “mutual mistake of fact” by the casino and Detroit’s tax...

