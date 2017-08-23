Bankrupt Westinghouse Hopes To Keep Key Employees

Law360, New York (August 23, 2017, 3:15 PM EDT) -- Westinghouse Electric Co. LLC sought Tuesday to implement an employee retention program that would allow the bankrupt nuclear energy company to use about $13.8 million to keep on some of its workers.



Toshiba-owned Westinghouse, which filed for Chapter 11 in March, told a bankruptcy judge it has developed a key employee retention program. The program would motivate 226 of the debtors’ employees, many of whom have specialized engineering and technical expertise, to keep their jobs with the debtors for up to 18 months after the company...

To view the full article, register now.