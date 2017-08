Family Ties Troubling But Don't Sink GFI Class, Judge Says

Law360, New York (August 23, 2017, 5:36 PM EDT) -- Manhattan U.S. District Judge William H. Pauley III cleared investor Benjamin Gross Wednesday to be represented by his brother-in-law in a class action over the sale price of brokerage GFI Group Inc. despite being "troubled" by their failure to disclose that litigation is their “family business.”



Judge Pauley rejected as “too speculative” GFI's assertion that the interests of the erstwhile playground buddies were too much at odds with other class members.



"Although this court is troubled by Gross’s failure to reveal this relationship earlier in the...

