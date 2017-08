Honigman Miller Adds Top FTC Atty To Chicago Privacy Group

Law360, New York (August 23, 2017, 4:17 PM EDT) -- Honigman Miller Schwartz and Cohn LLP announced Wednesday it has hired a 17-year veteran of the Federal Trade Commission to head its cybersecurity and privacy practice as well as its brand-new autonomous vehicle group.



The firm announced that Steve Wernikoff has joined its Chicago office as a partner on the same day it announced the formation of a new group within the firm to tackle the legal issues around self-driving cars.



“Honigman’s commitment to innovate in order to provide a broad spectrum of technology-based legal services...

