Fla. Better Than Calif. For Auto Antitrust MDL, Drivers Say

Law360, New York (August 23, 2017, 5:53 PM EDT) -- A group of drivers alleging German automakers illegally shared sensitive information with each other asked the Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation Tuesday to centralize the proposed class actions in Florida federal court rather than in California.



Drivers in a separate proposed class action had sought to consolidate at least nine related suits in California federal court, but the group on Tuesday argued the Southern District of Florida is preferable. The Florida federal court is currently handling just four multidistrict litigations, is accessible to the lawyers and...

