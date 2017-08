5th Circ. Affirms Win For Amtrak In Man's Discrimination Suit

Law360, New York (August 23, 2017, 7:01 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit affirmed on Tuesday that a lower court was right to throw out a white Amtrak employee’s suit claiming he was passed over for a management position due to his race, gender or age, ruling the man hadn’t been able to show the chosen applicant was clearly less qualified.



James McDaniel, who claimed he was unfairly passed over for a New Orleans management position in favor of a younger, African-American female applicant, failed to convince the court he was the most qualified applicant for...

To view the full article, register now.