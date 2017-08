Stonemont Financial Drops $1.3B On Real Estate Portfolio

Law360, Minneapolis (August 24, 2017, 1:13 PM EDT) -- Stonemont Financial Group has purchased a 100-property portfolio that includes retail assets for $1.3 billion from Chicago private equity shop Oak Street Real Estate Capital LLC, according to an announcement Wednesday from CBRE Capital Markets, which arranged the sale.



The portfolio, which CBRE said is one of the largest portfolio transactions thus far this year, includes 6.8 million feet and is located across 20 states. The assets in the portfolio are triple-net-leased.



“The credit strength of the tenants, diversification of industries represented, along with asset types...

