NY Court Revives Malpractice Suit Against Orthodontist

Law360, Los Angeles (August 23, 2017, 8:49 PM EDT) -- A New York appellate panel on Wednesday revived a suit accusing an orthodontist of botching a patient’s tooth repositioning procedure, saying the trial judge wrongly determined that the patient’s expert medical witness was not qualified to testify.



A four-judge panel for the Appellate Division's Second Judicial Department overturned a trial judge’s summary judgment ruling in favor of Dr. Anthony Maresca in a suit lodged by patient Paul Dyckes. The suit accuses the orthodontist of providing negligent treatment over an eight-year period to reposition an impacted tooth,...

