6th Circ. Panel Backs AutoZone Win In Race, Age Bias Suit

Law360, New York (August 24, 2017, 1:38 PM EDT) -- A Sixth Circuit panel on Wednesday upheld a win for an AutoZone Inc. subsidiary over race and age discrimination claims from an African-American former claims coordinator, saying that a lower court was right to grant the company a quick win on all her allegations.



The panel said that a district court didn’t err in granting summary judgment to Autozoners LLC on all of Linda King’s claims, including bias and retaliation. The opinion of the lower court correctly set out the law that governed the issued raised...

