Pay Defeat For Paxton Prosecutors Puts Texas Judges In Bind

Law360, Dallas (August 23, 2017, 9:29 PM EDT) -- Texas judges may face steep challenges in finding qualified attorneys to serve as special prosecutors in high-profile cases after a state appellate court voided a $300 hourly fee agreement for the lawyers appointed to investigate securities fraud allegations against Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, experts say.



In the Paxton case, the district attorney who would ordinarily have pursued the investigation and any prosecution recused himself because of a prior business relationship and friendship with the AG. A trio of special prosecutors was appointed, with the court...

