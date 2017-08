NY Court Affirms $1M Verdict In Bad Post-Op Care Suit

Law360, Los Angeles (August 23, 2017, 7:36 PM EDT) -- A New York appellate panel on Wednesday affirmed a jury’s $1 million verdict in a suit accusing a doctor of failing to properly treat a patient’s colon perforation following a colonoscopy that caused numerous injuries, saying the evidence supported the jury’s finding and the award amount was reasonable.



A four-judge Second Judicial Department panel unanimously upheld a jury’s decision to award patient Raymond Gaspard $600,000 for past pain and suffering and $400,000 for future pain and suffering in a suit accusing Dr. Jeffrey Aronoff of failing...

To view the full article, register now.