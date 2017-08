9th Circ. Says Midfield Prayer By School Coach Not Protected

Law360, New York (August 23, 2017, 7:31 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit on Wednesday said a Washington state high school did not violate the rights of a former assistant football coach by preventing him from praying on the field after games, finding the school could prohibit his actions because they fell within the scope of his official duties as a public employee.



A three-judge panel affirmed the denial of a preliminary injunction bid by Joseph Kennedy, who accused Bremerton High School of violating the First Amendment by prohibiting him from praying on the 50-yard line...

