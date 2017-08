Insurer Expert Report Included Improper Info, Judge Says

Law360, New York (August 24, 2017, 2:17 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge ruled Wednesday that New Jersey Physicians United Reciprocal Exchange was wrong to submit an expert report that relied on information it hadn’t provided in discovery in a pair of unfair competition cases the medical malpractice insurer is bringing against two competitors.



U.S. Magistrate Judge Tonianne J. Bongiovanni told NJ PURE that a report from its economic expert Michael Soudry, which was submitted in suits accusing Boynton & Boynton Inc. and Princeton Insurance Co. of spreading libelous information about NJ PURE to...

