US, Developer Settle $26M Tax Row Over Ariz. Land Easement

Law360, Washington (August 23, 2017, 5:29 PM EDT) -- The federal government and a residential and commercial builder have come to settlement terms in a lawsuit in Arizona federal court over the company’s bid for a $26.4 million tax deduction for its preservation of about 182 acres in a Phoenix-area development, a Wednesday court filing shows.



Under the terms of a settlement agreement, the federal government will allow Scottsdale, Arizona-based DMB Realco LLC to claim a $6.61 million deduction for its “qualified conservation contribution” of the nearly 200-acre parcel to the city of Buckeye, according...

To view the full article, register now.