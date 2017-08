Judge OKs Whole Foods, Kombucha Maker's $8M Class Deal

Law360, New York (August 24, 2017, 5:36 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has given final approval to an $8.25 million deal struck among consumers, Whole Foods and a kombucha beverage maker in a mislabeling suit over the product's antioxidant, alcohol and sugar content, overruling objections to approximately $2 million in attorneys’ fees.



U.S. District Judge Philip S. Gutierrez on Tuesday granted motions for final approval of the class action settlement agreed to by consumers led by Jonathan Retta in their suit against Whole Foods Market Inc. and GT's Kombucha maker Millennium Products Inc., saying...

