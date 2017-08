Calif. Car Dealer Can Arbitrate Wage Claim, Panel Says

Law360, New York (August 23, 2017, 7:52 PM EDT) -- A California state appellate court has ruled that an arbitration provision between an Oakland Toyota dealership and a former employee is valid and that the former mechanic must arbitrate his claim that he wasn’t properly paid.



A three-judge panel of the First Appellate District on Monday reversed a ruling by Alameda County Superior Court Judge Evelio Grillo rejecting a request by OTO LLC, which operates as One Toyota of Oakland, to send to arbitration a wage dispute involving employee Ken Kho.



Although the trial court found...

