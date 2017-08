3rd Circ. Rejects Enviros' Pa. Pipeline Project Challenge

Law360, New York (August 23, 2017, 8:31 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit on Wednesday shot down the Delaware Riverkeeper Network’s challenge to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ decision to issue a Kinder Morgan unit a permit for a natural gas pipeline project in Pennsylvania.



In a precedential ruling, a unanimous panel of three of the circuit court’s judges denied the Delaware Riverkeeper Network’s petition for review of the Corps’ February decision granting Tennessee Gas Pipeline Co. LLC a permit under the Clean Water Act for its $143 million Orion project — which consists of...

