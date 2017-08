Gov't Loses Bid To Nix Jury Verdict In $15M Tax Refund Suit

Law360, Washington (August 23, 2017, 6:33 PM EDT) -- A Kentucky federal judge on Wednesday refused to overturn a jury verdict siding with a family in its bid for $15 million in alleged tax overpayments and civil tax evasion penalties, saying the jury’s conclusion that the family reasonably relied on professional tax advice was based on “ample evidence” at trial.



In a 21-page opinion, U.S. District Judge Joseph H. McKinley Jr. threw out the government’s challenge to the jury verdict, which found that brothers Gary, Robert and Timothy Ervin and their wives had reasonably relied...

