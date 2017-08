Takata Seeks OK To Pay Retainer Of $1B Fund's Master

Law360, Wilmington (August 23, 2017, 7:18 PM EDT) -- Bankrupt air-bag maker Takata asked for court permission Wednesday in Delaware to pay half the $400,000 retainer fee required by the special master appointed to oversee a $1 billion fund created through a plea agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice to pay restitution to victims of Takata's faulty air-bag inflators.



In its motion, TK Holdings Inc. said that parent company Takata Corp. agreed to advance the full, $400,000 retainer fee to the special master after receiving permission to do so in Japanese insolvency court, and...

