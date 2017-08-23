Amazon's $13.7B Whole Foods Buy Gets FTC Nod

By Kat Greene

Law360, Los Angeles (August 23, 2017, 10:23 PM EDT) -- The Federal Trade Commission gave Amazon the go-ahead Wednesday on its planned $13.7 billion acquisition of Whole Foods Market after finding the combination wouldn’t be anti-competitive.

The companies pitched the arrangement in June as a way to broaden Amazon.com Inc.’s own offerings and give Whole Foods Market Inc.’s shareholders better value, according to a statement from them at the time.

The FTC said it had looked at the proposed deal and found no indication the acquisition would substantially lessen competition or constitute unfair competition, letting Amazon...
