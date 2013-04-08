Direct Purchasers Get Class Cert. In Drywall Antitrust MDL

Law360, New York (August 23, 2017, 11:27 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge on Wednesday granted class certification to the direct purchasers of domestic drywall in multidistrict litigation accusing manufacturers of colluding to fix prices.



Despite key disagreements between the plaintiffs’ and defendants’ experts over the calculation of pricing structures, U.S. District Judge Michael M. Baylson found that the class of about 14,000 entities, including distributors, buying cooperatives, and contractors, that purchased paper-backed gypsum wallboard directly from several defendants, including American Gypsum Co. and New NGC Inc., anytime in 2012 or 2013, are entitled to...

