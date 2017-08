DC Circ. Ruling Sets Stage For Longer, Costlier FERC Reviews

Law360, New York (August 24, 2017, 8:27 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit's recent ruling that the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission should have analyzed downstream greenhouse gas emission impacts before approving a natural gas pipeline to Florida will force the agency to more fully address climate change in future project reviews, making the approval process longer and more expensive for developers, experts say.



In a 2-1 ruling Tuesday, a D.C. Circuit panel vacated FERC's approval of the $3.5 billion Southeast Market Pipelines Project, saying the agency didn't provide enough information on the greenhouse gas emissions that will...

